V Asian Para Games officially open in Japan

According to the sports training for people with disabilities, Kazakhstan is represented by a delegation of 150 athletes competing in 12 sports.

Photo credit: Sports training center

During the Parade of Nations, Kazakhstan's flag was carried by Dastan Mukashbekov, a bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and Asian Para Games champion, and Ayala Mereke, a multiple-time World Para Judo Championships medalist.

Kazakhstan has participated in the Asian Para Games since the event's inception, with the national team continuing to grow. While 131 Kazakh athletes competed at the previous Games in Hangzhou, this year's delegation includes 150 competitors.

Photo credit: Sports training center

Kazakh athletes will compete in para athletics, para swimming, para judo, para taekwondo, para powerlifting, para table tennis, para shooting, para archery, para cycling, sitting volleyball, boccia, and wheelchair tennis.

Photo credit: Sports training center

This year's Games mark a milestone for Kazakhstan, which is represented in wheelchair tennis for the first time. National team athlete Aizhan Butimbayeva described the debut as a significant achievement, noting that the sport has been developing in Kazakhstan since 2022 and that local athletes have already earned medals at international competitions.

Photo credit: Sports training center

A total of 18 sports are included in the Games program, with 502 medal events scheduled.

The competition will run through October 24 at venues across Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, with Kazakh athletes' performances broadcast on the Qazsport television channel.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan claims 10 victories ahead of Asian Para Games opening ceremony.