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    Kazakhstan's Dias Kenzhebek pockets third medal at Asian Para Games

    16:07, 21 October 2026

    Kazakh para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek won a bronze medal at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on October 21, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Dias Kenzhebek
    Photo: Kazakhstan's Sports Committee

    Kenzhebek finished third in the men’s 100m butterfly S10 event, touching the wall in 1:05.50.

    As Qazinform reported on Tuesday, the Kazakh athlete won gold and set a new Asian record in the men’s S10 100m backstroke in 1:01.98 (down from the previous regional record of 1:03.73). He also claimed silver in the men’s 200m individual medley in 2:21.61.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Swimming Paralympic sports Asian Para Games Asian Games Japan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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