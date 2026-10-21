Kazakhstan's Dias Kenzhebek pockets third medal at Asian Para Games
16:07, 21 October 2026
Kazakh para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek won a bronze medal at the 5th Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on October 21, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kenzhebek finished third in the men’s 100m butterfly S10 event, touching the wall in 1:05.50.
As Qazinform reported on Tuesday, the Kazakh athlete won gold and set a new Asian record in the men’s S10 100m backstroke in 1:01.98 (down from the previous regional record of 1:03.73). He also claimed silver in the men’s 200m individual medley in 2:21.61.