Kazakhstan's Dias Kenzhebek pockets third medal at Asian Para Games

Kenzhebek finished third in the men’s 100m butterfly S10 event, touching the wall in 1:05.50.

As Qazinform reported on Tuesday, the Kazakh athlete won gold and set a new Asian record in the men’s S10 100m backstroke in 1:01.98 (down from the previous regional record of 1:03.73). He also claimed silver in the men’s 200m individual medley in 2:21.61.