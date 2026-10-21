Kazakhstan's Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov wins judo gold at Asian Para Games
17:08, 21 October 2026
Kazakh para judoka Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov has won a gold medal at the Asian Para Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Competing in the men's J2 over-95 kg category, Shukurbekov defeated Iran's Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh Varzi in the final to claim the gold medal.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Islam Salimov had won a silver medal for Kazakhstan in the para long jump.