EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Республика күні
    Республика күні Республика күні

    Kazakhstan's Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov wins judo gold at Asian Para Games

    17:08, 21 October 2026

    Kazakh para judoka Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov has won a gold medal at the Asian Para Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan's Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov wins judo gold at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: Sports and Physical Culture Committee

    Competing in the men's J2 over-95 kg category, Shukurbekov defeated Iran's Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh Varzi in the final to claim the gold medal.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Islam Salimov had won a silver medal for Kazakhstan in the para long jump.

    Judo Sport Asian Para Games Japan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All