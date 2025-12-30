Kazakhstan’s sporting achievements in 2025: A year in review
As 2025 draws to a close, Qazinform News Agency looks back at Kazakhstan’s key sporting achievements of the year, highlighting the victories and milestones that defined the season for the nation’s athletes at major international competitions.
Kazakhstan pockets historic short track gold at Asian Winter Games in Harbin
Kazakhstan’s men’s short track team won gold in the 5000 m relay at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, beating top rivals from South Korea, Japan and China, with the Ministry of Sports and Tourism noting the team’s sharp progress since the last Asian Games.
Kazakhstani athletes and coaches receive awards for Winter Asian Games achievements
Athletes and coaches rewarded for Winter Asian Games performance Kazakhstan recognized its Winter Asian Games success with state payments to 85 athletes and 32 coaches after the team won 20 medals in Harbin and placed fourth overall, with gold coming in biathlon, men’s hockey, freestyle acrobatics, and the short track relay.
Almaty’s Kairat has advanced to the main stage of UEFA Champions League
Almaty’s FC Kairat advanced to the main stage after edging Celtic 3:2 on penalties following two goalless ties, with goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov saving three spot kicks to seal a historic qualification and major guaranteed prize money.
Kazakhstan tops medal table at inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool
Kazakhstan led the 2025 World Boxing Championships with seven gold medals, underlining its depth in both men’s and women’s divisions as the new World Boxing structure begins shaping the road to Los Angeles 2028.
Kazakh athletes celebrate historic haul of 912 medals
Kazakhstan reported a record 912 medals across international competitions from January through August, spanning winter and summer sports and featuring milestone results that strengthened confidence ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics cycle.
Elena Rybakina makes history, wins WTA Finals in Riyadh
Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka 6:3, 7:6 to become the first Kazakh player to win the WTA Finals in women’s singles, marking a landmark moment for Kazakhstan’s tennis.
Kazakh weightlifter secures three golds at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
Nurgissa Adiletuly swept three golds in the men’s 94 kg class in Riyadh, leading the field in clean and jerk and total, and delivering one of Kazakhstan’s standout individual performances of the year.
Kazakhstani esports player ‘molodoy’ becomes MVP at international tournament
Danil “molodoy” Golubenko starred for FURIA at IEM Chengdu 2025, helping his team win the title and taking MVP honors after a dominant grand final victory.
Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo
After three days of competition, Kazakhstan collected 13 medals including six gold, with highlights such as Deaflympics record in the women’s high jump by Faina Meirmanova.
Amir Omarkhanov wins his first professional tennis title
Eighteen-year-old Amir Omarkhanov captured the ITF M15 title in Monastir, earning his first professional singles trophy after a three-set final and a strong run through seeded opponents.
Gennady Golovkin enters the International Boxing Hall of Fame
Gennady Golovkin became the first representative of Kazakhstan inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, with the ceremony scheduled for June 11 to 14, 2026 in Canastota, New York.
Kazakhstan wins nine medals at WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025
Kazakhstan’s youth table tennis players collected nine medals across singles and mixed doubles categories in Saudi Arabia, including multiple podium finishes from U11 through U19 levels.
FC Kairat goalkeeper Anarbekov tops UEFA Champions League player ratings list
SofaScore rankings after the sixth round of the main stage placed Temirlan Anarbekov first overall, ahead of stars including Kylian Mbappé, based on his performances for FC Kairat.
Two more golds for Kazakhstan at IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Dubai
Saken Bibossinov and Orazbek Assylkulov secured gold medals in the 54 kg and 57 kg finals, extending Kazakhstan’s title run at the tournament.
Ablaikhan Zhussupov delivers Kazakhstan’s third gold at the same event
Ablaikhan Zhussupov won the 71 kg final to bring Kazakhstan another world title in Dubai, adding to the team’s medal haul.
Kirill Prokhodov wins gold at the FIE Men’s Epee Junior World Cup in Tashkent
Kirill Prokhodov took gold in Tashkent with decisive wins in both semifinal and final bouts, strengthening Kazakhstan’s junior fencing profile.
Kazakhstan finishes Asian Youth Para Games with 68 medals
Team Kazakhstan closed the Dubai campaign with 68 medals and a fifth place finish in the overall standings, led by a major medal share in para swimming and strong results across nine sports.
