Kazakhstan’s sporting achievements in 2025: A year in review

Kazakhstan pockets historic short track gold at Asian Winter Games in Harbin

Kazakhstan’s men’s short track team won gold in the 5000 m relay at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, beating top rivals from South Korea, Japan and China, with the Ministry of Sports and Tourism noting the team’s sharp progress since the last Asian Games.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstani athletes and coaches receive awards for Winter Asian Games achievements

Athletes and coaches rewarded for Winter Asian Games performance Kazakhstan recognized its Winter Asian Games success with state payments to 85 athletes and 32 coaches after the team won 20 medals in Harbin and placed fourth overall, with gold coming in biathlon, men’s hockey, freestyle acrobatics, and the short track relay.

Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / Qazinform

Almaty’s Kairat has advanced to the main stage of UEFA Champions League

Almaty’s FC Kairat advanced to the main stage after edging Celtic 3:2 on penalties following two goalless ties, with goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov saving three spot kicks to seal a historic qualification and major guaranteed prize money.

Photo credit: FC Kairat

Kazakhstan tops medal table at inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool

Kazakhstan led the 2025 World Boxing Championships with seven gold medals, underlining its depth in both men’s and women’s divisions as the new World Boxing structure begins shaping the road to Los Angeles 2028.

Cover: instagram.com / boxingkazakhstan

Kazakh athletes celebrate historic haul of 912 medals

Kazakhstan reported a record 912 medals across international competitions from January through August, spanning winter and summer sports and featuring milestone results that strengthened confidence ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics cycle.

Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Elena Rybakina makes history, wins WTA Finals in Riyadh

Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka 6:3, 7:6 to become the first Kazakh player to win the WTA Finals in women’s singles, marking a landmark moment for Kazakhstan’s tennis.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

Kazakh weightlifter secures three golds at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

Nurgissa Adiletuly swept three golds in the men’s 94 kg class in Riyadh, leading the field in clean and jerk and total, and delivering one of Kazakhstan’s standout individual performances of the year.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov / NOC

Kazakhstani esports player ‘molodoy’ becomes MVP at international tournament

Danil “molodoy” Golubenko starred for FURIA at IEM Chengdu 2025, helping his team win the title and taking MVP honors after a dominant grand final victory.

Photo credit: danil.molodoy_ Instagram page

Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo

After three days of competition, Kazakhstan collected 13 medals including six gold, with highlights such as Deaflympics record in the women’s high jump by Faina Meirmanova.

Amir Omarkhanov wins his first professional tennis title

Eighteen-year-old Amir Omarkhanov captured the ITF M15 title in Monastir, earning his first professional singles trophy after a three-set final and a strong run through seeded opponents.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Gennady Golovkin enters the International Boxing Hall of Fame

Gennady Golovkin became the first representative of Kazakhstan inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, with the ceremony scheduled for June 11 to 14, 2026 in Canastota, New York.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan wins nine medals at WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025

Kazakhstan’s youth table tennis players collected nine medals across singles and mixed doubles categories in Saudi Arabia, including multiple podium finishes from U11 through U19 levels.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

FC Kairat goalkeeper Anarbekov tops UEFA Champions League player ratings list

SofaScore rankings after the sixth round of the main stage placed Temirlan Anarbekov first overall, ahead of stars including Kylian Mbappé, based on his performances for FC Kairat.

Photo credit: anarbekov_temirlan77 / instagram

Two more golds for Kazakhstan at IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Dubai

Saken Bibossinov and Orazbek Assylkulov secured gold medals in the 54 kg and 57 kg finals, extending Kazakhstan’s title run at the tournament.

Photo credit: Ayan Tulegen

Ablaikhan Zhussupov delivers Kazakhstan’s third gold at the same event

Ablaikhan Zhussupov won the 71 kg final to bring Kazakhstan another world title in Dubai, adding to the team’s medal haul.

Photo credit: Sports.kz

Kirill Prokhodov wins gold at the FIE Men’s Epee Junior World Cup in Tashkent

Kirill Prokhodov took gold in Tashkent with decisive wins in both semifinal and final bouts, strengthening Kazakhstan’s junior fencing profile.

Kazakhstan finishes Asian Youth Para Games with 68 medals

Team Kazakhstan closed the Dubai campaign with 68 medals and a fifth place finish in the overall standings, led by a major medal share in para swimming and strong results across nine sports.

