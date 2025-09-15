Kazakhstan tops medal table at Inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool

The tournament, which concluded on 14 September, marked the first-ever world championship under the auspices of World Boxing, the new international governing body that will oversee qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Central Asian Rivalry on Display

The championships were defined by the fierce rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, who together claimed 13 gold medals, which is a striking 65% of the total. Kazakhstan finished first in the gold medal standings with seven titles, while Uzbekistan followed closely with six but led the overall medal count with 11.

Kazakh boxers shone in both men’s and women’s competitions. Among the highlights was Aibek Oralbay’s victory in the over-90 kg men’s final, where he defeated Uzbekistan’s Jahongir Zokirov in the tournament’s only direct Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan showdown.

In the women’s divisions, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg) and Natalya Bogdanova (70 kg) secured convincing wins, underlining the team’s depth and dominance.

New Era for International Boxing

The event also carried broader significance: it was the debut world championship of World Boxing, created as an alternative to the International Boxing Association (IBA). Several countries, including Russia and Belarus, were absent as they have yet to join the new structure, which is now key for Olympic qualification.

Despite strong performances from teams like India and Brazil, no nation could match the Central Asian powerhouses. Host nation England collected two silver and three bronze medals but failed to win gold.

Kazakhstan’s commanding result in Liverpool strengthens its reputation as one of the world’s leading boxing nations and positions its athletes well on the path toward the 2028 Olympic Games.