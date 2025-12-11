Kazakhstan hauls 9 medals at WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025

The Kazakhstan team claimed a total of nine medals at the event.

In the U11 singles category, Adelya Alzhanova took 2nd place, while Shokhina Mirkodirova finished 3rd. In U13 singles, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed 1st place. In the U15 singles, Alexey Markin earned 2nd place.

In U15 mixed doubles, the top spot went to Alexey Markin and Ainaz Adilgereyeva, while Kirill Bernikov and Arailym Sapabek took 2nd place, and Dagir Daniyarov with Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova finished 3rd.

In the U19 mixed doubles category, Abdulla Mamay and Alissa Tsvigun won 1st place, and Nurbol Toktamys paired with Yelizaveta Lavrova secured 3rd place.

