Kazakhstan sweeps 13 medals at Deaflympics 2025

Kazakh judokas Hame Gulama (-66 kg), Shadiyar Kuandyk (-73 kg), Yerkebulan Kanafin (-81 kg) and Amina Faizulina (-70 kg) bagged gold, Aidarbek Toktarbek (-100 kg) took home silver, while Sabirzhan Khapizov (+100 kg), Altynbek Kakitayev (-60 kg), Ayim Zhetpisbayeva (-48 kg), and Anna Karmorova (-78 kg) pocketed bronze.

Notably, Faina Meirmanova took gold in the high jump, setting a Deaflympics record with 1.79 m.

Nursultan Kuldeyev scored 5.725 points in the decathlon, earning a bronze medal.

Recall that the Deaflympics are being held from November 15 to 26 in Tokyo, Japan. The Games, held every four years for athletes with hearing impairments, bring together 3,000 athletes from 81 countries to compete in 21 sports and 209 disciplines.

Kazakhstan is represented by 78 athletes in eight sports.

Noteworthy, at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in 2022, Kazakhstan won a record 29 medals, including four gold medals.