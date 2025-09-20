Kazakh athletes celebrate historic haul of 912 medals

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the tally includes 351 gold, 270 silver, and 291 bronze medals. Notably, athletes achieved success in both summer and winter sports.

Highlights of 2025 include a gold medal at the Winter Asian Games from the short-track team, a bronze medal at the Freestyle Moguls World Championships, and silver medals at the World Championships in short track speed skating and figure skating. Kazakhstan’s winter Paralympians also earned significant victories. Yerbol Khamitov became world champion at the IBU Para Biathlon World Cuppara and won the prestigious Crystal Globe.

These winter sports achievements are particularly significant, as they come in the season preceding the Olympic and Paralympic Games. With these results, Kazakhstan’s athletes have reaffirmed their ambitions for medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Milan.

Kazakhstan also marked milestones in summer sports, earning its first-ever team medal at the Fencing World Championships, reaching a historic final and winning silver in women’s judo at a World Championship, and securing first place overall in the medal table at the Boxing World Championships.

“These results were made possible by consistent government support, the dedicated work of coaches and sports federations, the involvement of international experts and trainers, and the adoption of new methods of athlete preparation,” the Ministry of Tourism and Sports noted.

Team sports also saw notable success, including FC Kairat reaching the main stage of the UEFA Champions League and Kairat’s futsal team winning silver at the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestler Aidos Sultangali has reached the men’s 60kg final at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.