    Amir Omarkhanov wins his first professional tennis title

    14:34, 24 November 2025

    Kazakhstani tennis player Amir Omarkhanov, 18, claimed the most significant victory of his career, winning the ITF M15 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    In the final, Amir defeated his peer, German Max Schoenhaus, ranked 824th in the ATP standings, with a score of 6:3, 3:6, 6:4. On his way to the title, the Kazakhstani player also overcame the tournament’s second, sixth, seventh, and eighth seeds.

    For Omarkhanov, this title marks the first singles trophy of his professional career.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has sweeped 56 medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

    Tennis Sport ATP Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
