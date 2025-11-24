Amir Omarkhanov wins his first professional tennis title

In the final, Amir defeated his peer, German Max Schoenhaus, ranked 824th in the ATP standings, with a score of 6:3, 3:6, 6:4. On his way to the title, the Kazakhstani player also overcame the tournament’s second, sixth, seventh, and eighth seeds.

For Omarkhanov, this title marks the first singles trophy of his professional career.

