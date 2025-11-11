EN
    Kazakh Weightlifter secures three golds at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    23:00, 11 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly crushed the competition at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, lifting his way to an incredible three-gold sweep, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Nurgissa Adiletuly
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov / NOC

    Nurgissa Adiletuly delivered a stellar performance representing Kazakhstan in the men's 94 kg division. He lifted 210 kg in the clean & jerk, the highest among all competitors, and recorded a total of 385 kg, also the best overall. Earlier, he had captured gold in the snatch with a lift of 175 kg.

    The triple gold medals underscore Adiletuly’s dominance in the competition and mark a significant achievement for Kazakhstan’s weightlifting team at the Riyadh Games.

    Earlier, another Kazakh weightlifter clinched 2 bronze medals.

    Kazakhstan Sport Weightlifting Saudi Arabia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
