Kazakh Weightlifter secures three golds at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

Nurgissa Adiletuly delivered a stellar performance representing Kazakhstan in the men's 94 kg division. He lifted 210 kg in the clean & jerk, the highest among all competitors, and recorded a total of 385 kg, also the best overall. Earlier, he had captured gold in the snatch with a lift of 175 kg.

The triple gold medals underscore Adiletuly’s dominance in the competition and mark a significant achievement for Kazakhstan’s weightlifting team at the Riyadh Games.

Earlier, another Kazakh weightlifter clinched 2 bronze medals.