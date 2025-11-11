Kazakh Weightlifter secures three golds at 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly crushed the competition at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, lifting his way to an incredible three-gold sweep, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.
Nurgissa Adiletuly delivered a stellar performance representing Kazakhstan in the men's 94 kg division. He lifted 210 kg in the clean & jerk, the highest among all competitors, and recorded a total of 385 kg, also the best overall. Earlier, he had captured gold in the snatch with a lift of 175 kg.
The triple gold medals underscore Adiletuly’s dominance in the competition and mark a significant achievement for Kazakhstan’s weightlifting team at the Riyadh Games.
Earlier, another Kazakh weightlifter clinched 2 bronze medals.