Almaty’s Kairat has advanced to the main stage of UEFA Champions League

The match at Central Stadium, officiated by an Italian refereeing team led by Maurizio Mariani, saw no goals in regular or extra time. The outcome was decided in a dramatic penalty shootout, where Kairat prevailed 3:2.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

From the opening minutes, both sides played cautiously, each creating only one dangerous chance in the first half, with goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov stepping up for the hosts. Early in the second half, Kairat earned an indirect free kick, but Jorginho was unable to turn it into a goal. Near the end, Daizen Maeda went one-on-one with Anarbekov but sent the ball over the crossbar. In extra time, the visitors were more active, yet once again Anarbekov’s skill proved decisive, carrying the match to penalties where the Kazakh side emerged stronger.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

Both legs against the Scottish club ended in goalless draws. The hero of the penalty shootout was undoubtedly Temirlan Anarbekov, who saved three of Celtic’s attempts and delivered victory to his team.

Photo credit: FC Kairat

By qualifying for the main stage of the tournament, Kairat has secured its place among Europe’s elite. Regardless of further results, every club that reaches this stage is guaranteed a share of the Champions League’s massive prize fund. For Kairat, the victory over Celtic ensures at least 18.5 million euros, equivalent to 11.7 billion tenge.

Photo credit: FC Kairat

