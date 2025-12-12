FC Kairat's goalkeeper surpasses Mbappé in UEFA Champions League rankings

One of the standout names in SofaScore’s latest rankings is Kazakh goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov of Almaty’s FC Kairat.

The Kazakh goalkeeper topped the list of players with the highest overall rating. Anarbekov appeared in four matches during the main stage—against Pafos, Copenhagen, Olympiacos, and Inter—earning a combined score of 8.9 from SofaScore experts.

Anarbekov’s rating stands as the best among all players in the main stage of the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League, including those who featured in all six matches.

In the rankings, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé comes in second with 8.34, followed by Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen in third with 8.33. The rest of the top five includes Russian goalkeeper Nikita Haikin of Bodø/Glimt (8.1) and PSG’s Vitinha (7.92).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat's goalkeeper has earned a historic MVP title in the UEFA Champions League match.

Fans and experts are already predicting that he may soon transfer to a major European club, especially given that Inter Milan has expressed interest in the Kazakh goalkeeper.