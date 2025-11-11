Kazakhstani esports player ‘molodoy’ becomes MVP at international tournament

The event took place in Chengdu, China and featured 16 international teams, with FURIA defeating all, including notable opponents like G2 and The Mongolz. In the grand final, FURIA faced Team Vitality, currently ranked first in the world.

Golubenko’s team secured a 3-0 win, claiming the main trophy. The total prize pool amounted to $1 million, with the champions earning $125,000. Following the match, Golubenko was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) and awarded a gold medal.

This is the second time Kazakhstani esportsmen claimed the MVP title this year, getting the first one earlier this fall at the CS2 tournament in Serbia. Earlier this year, Kazinform interviewed molodoy during the PGL Astana 2025.