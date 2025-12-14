Kazakhstani epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov wins gold at Junior World Cup in Tashkent

In the semifinals, Prokhodov defeated Kamronbek Ismoilov of Uzbekistan 15-6.

In the final bout, he secured a confident victory over Chen Bing-Jyun, winning 15-7 to take first place.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan ended up second in the medal standings of the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships that took place in Dubai, the UAE.