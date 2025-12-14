Kazakhstani epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov wins gold at Junior World Cup in Tashkent
09:22, 14 December 2025
Kazakhstani epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov claimed the gold medal at the 2025 FIE Men's Epee Junior World Cup held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In the semifinals, Prokhodov defeated Kamronbek Ismoilov of Uzbekistan 15-6.
In the final bout, he secured a confident victory over Chen Bing-Jyun, winning 15-7 to take first place.
