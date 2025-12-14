EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstani epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov wins gold at Junior World Cup in Tashkent

    09:22, 14 December 2025

    Kazakhstani epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov claimed the gold medal at the 2025 FIE Men's Epee Junior World Cup held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov wins gold at Junior World Cup in Tashkent
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    In the semifinals, Prokhodov defeated Kamronbek Ismoilov of Uzbekistan 15-6.

    In the final bout, he secured a confident victory over Chen Bing-Jyun, winning 15-7 to take first place.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan ended up second in the medal standings of the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships that took place in Dubai, the UAE. 

    Sport Fencing Uzbekistan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All