    Kazakhstan claims back-to-back gold medals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in UAE

    19:30, 13 December 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov and Orazbek Assylkulov brought their team two gold medals at the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Dubai, the UAE, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Bibossinov claimed the men’s 54 kg gold after defeating Russia’s Vyacheslav Rogozin by a split decision in the final. Vyacheslav suffered a knockdown in the second round.

    Orazbek Assylkulov won over Tajikistan’s Khusravkhon Rakhimov by a unanimous decision 5-0 in the men’s 57 kg final.

    To note, another Kazakhstanis Ablaikhan Zhussupov (71 kg) and Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (75 kg) are to compete today in the finals.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova grabbed a silver medal in the final leg of the 2025 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway. 

