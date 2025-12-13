Kazakhstan claims back-to-back gold medals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in UAE

Bibossinov claimed the men’s 54 kg gold after defeating Russia’s Vyacheslav Rogozin by a split decision in the final. Vyacheslav suffered a knockdown in the second round.

Orazbek Assylkulov won over Tajikistan’s Khusravkhon Rakhimov by a unanimous decision 5-0 in the men’s 57 kg final.

To note, another Kazakhstanis Ablaikhan Zhussupov (71 kg) and Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (75 kg) are to compete today in the finals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova grabbed a silver medal in the final leg of the 2025 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway.