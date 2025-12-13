Ablaikhan Zhussupov wins Kazakhstan’s third gold medal at IBA 2025 World Boxing Championships

Abylaikhan Zhussupov was crowned the world champion after beating Sergey Koldenkov of Russia in the men’s 71 kg final bout.

Sabyrzhan Akkalykov of Kazakhstan settled for the men’s 75 kg silver.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov and Orazbek Assylkulov brought their team two gold medals at the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Dubai, the UAE.