EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Elena Rybakina makes history, wins WTA Finals in Riyadh

    02:57, 9 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s top female tennis player, Elena Rybakina, claimed a historic victory at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan. 

    Elena Rybakina makes history, wins WTA Finals in Riyadh
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6. 

    With this triumph, Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakh player ever to win the WTA Finals in women’s singles.

    As Kazinform reported, Rybakina advanced to the final of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career. Previously, she toppled tennis stars Amanda Anisimova of the USA and Iga Świątek of Poland. The tennis player continued her flawless run at the WTA Finals by defeating Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No.10) 6-4, 6-4 in the group stage. 

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All