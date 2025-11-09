Elena Rybakina makes history, wins WTA Finals in Riyadh

Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6.

With this triumph, Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakh player ever to win the WTA Finals in women’s singles.

As Kazinform reported, Rybakina advanced to the final of the WTA Finals for the first time in her career. Previously, she toppled tennis stars Amanda Anisimova of the USA and Iga Świątek of Poland. The tennis player continued her flawless run at the WTA Finals by defeating Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA No.10) 6-4, 6-4 in the group stage.