Kazakhstan wins 68 medals at 5th Asian Youth Para Games

Team Kazakhstan won a total of 68 medals, including 25 gold, 23 silver, and 20 bronze at the competition, placing it fifth in the overall team medal standings.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

A total of 60 Kazakhstani athletes competed in nine sports. The largest number of medals was won in para swimming, where the team collected 34 medals. The national squad also earned 11 medals in para arm wrestling, seven in para table tennis, six in para athletics, and six in para powerlifting.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

In addition, Kazakhstan claimed a gold medal in goalball and a silver medal in boccia, as well as one silver and one bronze medal in para taekwondo.

Kairat Seitbekov, head of the Sports Department at the Center for Sports Training for Persons with Disabilities, said the country’s athletes demonstrated good results at the 5th Asian Youth Para Games.

These achievements are the result of government support, the coordinated work of coaches and medical staff, as well as strong support from parents, said Seitbekov.

“The Games also played an important role in the development of young athletes by providing them with international competitive experience, international classification, and a foundation for future growth,” he added.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports

The 5th Asian Youth Para Games took place on December 10-13 in Dubai, the UAE. Up to 1,300 athletes from 45 Asian nations competed for 481 sets of medals in 11 sports.