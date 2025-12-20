Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day

On December 16, Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day, one of the country’s main national holidays. December 16 is also a day of remembrance for the tragic events of December 1986 in Almaty, when Kazakh youth protested against decisions of the Soviet leadership. These events became one of the symbols of the nation’s aspiration for dignity and independence.

2. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Japan for official visit

Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Later, President Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo and held a meeting with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo. A ceremonial welcoming event for the President was held on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sanae Takaichi had talks.

3. Astana meets Tokyo: Shaping the future of regional cooperation

What connects Kazakhstan with the Land of the Rising Sun and which new areas could take the partnership between Astana and Tokyo to a new level is explored by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

4. Tokayev says Japan is Kazakhstan’s distant neighbor, yet close and reliable friend

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, during which the Kazakh leader expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome his delegation received. During the talks, he hailed his official visit as an important milestone in Kazakhstan’s relations with Japan, which the country always regards as its time-tested and reliable partner in Asia.

5. Kazakhstan's role is growing in Tokyo's strategic outlook, says Japanese Ambassador

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, speaks about the future of bilateral cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, business initiatives, environmental challenges in the Caspian region, and joint efforts on nuclear disarmament.

6. Japan sees Kazakhstan as strategic partner - Sanae Takaichi

The Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized that Japan regards Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in supporting and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law. She reaffirmed Japan’s intention to continue close cooperation with the Kazakh President for the further development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

7. President Tokayev meets compatriots in Tokyo

During a conversation with compatriots, the Head of State emphasized the importance of studying the experience of developed countries such as Japan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with professional sumo wrestler Yersin Baltagul. After receiving education in Japan, the wrestler has been competing decently on the global stage for ten years now.

8. Dimash Qudaibergen named Honorary Professor at Kazakh National Medical University

Rector of KazNMU Marat Shoranov emphasized the singer’s contribution to the development of culture, spiritual upbringing of youth and the promotion of Kazakhstan on the international stage.

9. FC Kairat ranked among world’s best football clubs

Almaty’s Kairat ranked 240th in the list, earning a total of 90.75 points as Kazakhstan’s only representative. Paris Saint-Germain claimed top spot in the ranking, ahead of Real Madrid in second and London’s Chelsea in third.

10. National Bank honors Qazaq Kuresi sport with collectible coins

The coins will be sold through the official website of the National Bank from December 17. Qazaq Kuresi is a traditional Kazakh game, in which two opponents test their strength, agility, and endurance.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.