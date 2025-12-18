Prime Minister Takaichi welcomes President Tokayev at official Tokyo ceremony

A guard of honor was assembled, and the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Japan were performed. Following a report by the commander of the honor guard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sanae Takaichi introduced the members of their official delegations to one another.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience. According to him, the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, and met compatriots studying and working in Japan.

As it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan on an official visit.

The President of Kazakhstan is expected to meet in Tokyo with representatives of major Japanese businesses.

The sides are expected to sign commercial agreements worth over 3.7 billion US dollars.

