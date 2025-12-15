National Bank honors Qazaq Kuresi sport with collectible coins

The coins will be sold through the official website of the National Bank from December 17.

Qazaq Kuresi is a Kazakh traditional game, in which two opponents test their strength, agility, and endurance. This martial art has a centuries‑long history and is considered an important part of Kazakh culture and sporting heritage

The coins are made of:

- Sterling silver (925 fineness) with gilding, weight 24 g, diameter 37 mm, proof quality, denomination 1000 tenge, circulation 2,000 pieces.

- Cupronickel alloy (MN 25), weight 15 g, diameter 33 mm, brilliant uncirculated quality, denomination 200 tenge, circulation 5,000 pieces.

- Nickel silver alloy (MNC 15–20), weight 11.17 g, diameter 31 mm, uncirculated quality, denomination 200 tenge, circulation 50,000 pieces.

Collectible coins must be accepted at their face value throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan for all types of payments as well as for crediting to bank accounts and for transfer, they must be changed and exchanged in all banks of the country.

The collectible coins were produced at the Kazakhstan Mint.