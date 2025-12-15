EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    National Bank honors Qazaq Kuresi sport with collectible coins

    11:33, 15 December 2025

    The National Bank of Kazakhstan announces the issuance of Qazaq Kuresi collectible coins from the "Customs and National Games of Kazakhstan" series.

    National Bank releases Qazaq Kuresi collectibe coins into circulation
    Photo credit: The National Bank of Kazakhstan

    The coins will be sold through the official website of the National Bank from December 17.

    Qazaq Kuresi is a Kazakh traditional game, in which two opponents test their strength, agility, and endurance. This martial art has a centuries‑long history and is considered an important part of Kazakh culture and sporting heritage

    The coins are made of:

    - Sterling silver (925 fineness) with gilding, weight 24 g, diameter 37 mm, proof quality, denomination 1000 tenge, circulation 2,000 pieces.

    - Cupronickel alloy (MN 25), weight 15 g, diameter 33 mm, brilliant uncirculated quality, denomination 200 tenge, circulation 5,000 pieces.

    - Nickel silver alloy (MNC 15–20), weight 11.17 g, diameter 31 mm, uncirculated quality, denomination 200 tenge, circulation 50,000 pieces.

    Collectible coins must be accepted at their face value throughout the Republic of Kazakhstan for all types of payments as well as for crediting to bank accounts and for transfer, they must be changed and exchanged in all banks of the country.

    The collectible coins were produced at the Kazakhstan Mint.

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All