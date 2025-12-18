Japan sees Kazakhstan as strategic partner — Sanae Takaichi

At the meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan welcomed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

Sanae Takaichi highlighted the 21-year history of the 'Central Asia + Japan' Dialogue, noting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s early role as chair of the inaugural ministerial meeting.

She underscored Tokayev’s current participation in the first summit of heads of state within the Central Asia + Japan format, now in his capacity as President of Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Japan regards Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in supporting and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law. She reaffirmed Japan’s intention to continue close cooperation with the Kazakh President for the further development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

During the talks, the sides held in-depth discussions on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Earlier, a ceremonial welcoming event for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan.

To note, on December 17, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience.

Qazinform News Agency reported Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, met the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, as well as held a meeting with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo.

