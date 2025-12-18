Kazakh President meets sumo wrestler Yersin Baltagul

During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstanis take pride in the achievements of Yersin Baltagul. After receiving education in Japan, the wrestler has been competing decently on the global stage for ten years now, demonstrating impressive achievements.

The Kazakh President also noted that the achievements of the Kazakhstani wrestler came up in the conversation during today’s audience with Emperor Naruhito.

Yersin Baltagul joined sumo wrestling under the name Kinbōzan, which is derived from the mountain in Kumamoto Prefecture, the hometown of his trainer and founder of the sumo school oyakata Kise.

To note, on December 17, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience.

Qazinform News Agency reported Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, met the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, as well as held a meeting with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo.

Also, a ceremonial welcoming event for the President was held on Thursday at the Office of the Prime Minister of Japan, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sanae Takaichi had talks.

During the talks, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi emphasized that Japan regards Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in supporting and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a joint statement following the talks on Thursday in Japan.