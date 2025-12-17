Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Japan for official visit

On December 18, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with Emperor of Japan Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay an official visit to Japan on 18–20 December, 2025.

To note, Qazinform News Agency correspondent explored what connects Kazakhstan with the Land of the Rising Sun and which new areas could take the partnership between Astana and Tokyo to a new level.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, speaks about the future of bilateral cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, business initiatives, environmental challenges in the Caspian region, and joint efforts on nuclear disarmament.