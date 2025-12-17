Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Japan for official visit
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
On December 18, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with Emperor of Japan Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay an official visit to Japan on 18–20 December, 2025.
