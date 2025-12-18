President Tokayev meets members of Japanese League of Friendship with Kazakhstan

The Head of State highly appreciated the activity of the League, saying that he viewed it as an important mechanism of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further enhancing comprehensive interaction with Tokyo.

He pointed out active development of the interparliamentary dialogue, regular contacts at various levels, as well as dynamic development of trade-economic and investment relations.

The President said that Japan ranks among the major investors in Kazakhstan., adding that last year, trade turnover between the two countries reached 2 billion US dollars, accounting for more than 70 percent of Japan’s total trade with the Central Asian countries.

Joint projects are implemented in transport-logistics, energy, agriculture, and other sectors, he noted.

“Today, at a meeting with Emperor Naruhito, we discussed the possibility of developing cooperation in medicine and water-related issues. I am confident that our relations have bright future. Our cultural and humanitarian ties have deep roots. We closely cooperate in education, science, culture, art, sport and tourism. This year, as part of the World Expo in Osaka, we marked the 180th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai Kunanbaiuly,”, the President of Kazakhstan said.

The Head of State emphasized the shared positions of Kazakhstan and Japan on key global issues.

“We consistently support each other on issues of peace and nuclear disarmament, both within the framework of the United Nations and other international structures. Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the Central Asia-Japan Summit, which serves as an important mechanism of interregional cooperation. At the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a number of issues will be discussed. These talks are intended to deepen political dialogue and intensify economic and humanitarian contacts. I am convinced that our nations will continue to achieve new successes, and mutually beneficial relations will only grow stronger,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience. According to him, the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, and met compatriots studying and working in Japan.

As it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan on an official visit.

The President of Kazakhstan is expected to meet in Tokyo with representatives of major Japanese businesses.

The sides are expected to sign commercial agreements worth over 3.7 billion US dollars.

