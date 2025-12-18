Head of State visits Meiji Jingu Shrine in Tokyo

The shrine complex, built in 1920, holds the status of an imperial shrine. Its grounds include a picturesque park with approximately 120,000 trees and shrubs.

Meiji Jingu Shrine is dedicated to Emperor Meiji, whose reign was marked by profound political and socio-economic reforms that enabled Japan to emerge as one of the world’s most advanced nations.

At the conclusion of the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made an entry in the book of honorary guests.

“Meiji Jingu Shrine is a symbol of unbreakable unity and national identity, holding deep historical significance for the Japanese people. I wish prosperity to the Land of the Rising Sun!” the Head of State wrote.

As it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

The President of Kazakhstan is expected to meet in Tokyo with representatives of major Japanese businesses.

The sides are expected to sign commercial agreements worth over 3.7 billion US dollars.

