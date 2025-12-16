Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day

The Law “On the Independence and Sovereignty of the State” was adopted, enshrining the country’s right to pursue independent political, economic, and cultural development.

The preamble of the Law emphasizes the priority of human rights and freedoms recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other universally accepted norms of international law. It confirms the right of the Kazakh nation to self-determination and declares a commitment to building a rule of law state, pursuing a peaceful foreign policy, and adhering to the principles of nuclear nonproliferation.

The proclamation of Independence marked the beginning of Kazakhstan’s modern history, granting the country the opportunity to independently shape its state institutions, develop its national economy and culture, and conduct an independent foreign policy on the international stage.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly stressed that Independence is a fundamental value requiring constant strengthening and shared responsibility between the state and society, noting that its preservation is directly linked to national unity and institutional resilience.

December 16 is also a day of remembrance for the tragic events of December 1986 in Almaty, when Kazakh youth protested against decisions of the Soviet leadership. These events became one of the symbols of the nation’s aspiration for dignity and independence.

In honor of Independence Day, the Astana akimat has announced a series of cultural, educational, and sports events.

On December 16, the Archer club will host the Astana Open Archery Cup, while the State Drama and Comedy Theatre named after Azerbaijan Mambetov will stage the play “Saigulik.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the top 10 songs that have become symbols of Kazakhstan’s Independence.