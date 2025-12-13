Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Peace and trust are the fundamentals of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy - President Tokayev

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a forum marking Turkmenistan’s 30 years of permanent neutrality and highlighted the value of peace and trust in regional diplomacy. He praised Turkmenistan’s neutral course, stressing its contribution to stability and shared cultural values, and cited Magtymguly Fragi on the power of peace and justice. Tokayev also reiterated the need to reform the UN to strengthen global security and restore strategic balance.

2. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says Kazakhstan and Iran entering new stage of cooperation

“The two sides are building a strong foundation for expanding economic partnership in trade, investment, logistics, and technology,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-Iran business forum.

3. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urges measures to save Aral and Caspian Seas

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the problems of transboundary water use and the ecological state of the Aral and Caspian Seas require urgent solutions and measures. Joint efforts based on mutual compromise could strengthen the effectiveness of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. Inviting Russia to join the Fund as an observer would also contribute to this goal.

4. Kazakhstan becoming key crossroads of Eurasia - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran is ready to provide Kazakhstan with access to the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman (the Arabian Sea), the Indian Ocean, as well as to eastern and western transport routes. President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, stated this in an exclusive interview with the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

5. Tokayev and Pezeshkian view 18th-century manuscripts on Kazakh history from Iran

The exhibits, which contain valuable information regarding socio-political events in Kazakhstan during the 18th and 19th centuries, are being presented to the public for the first time. The archival materials confirm the existence of close historical ties between Kazakhstan and Iran.

6. UNESCO adds Central Asian yurt tradition to its heritage list

The traditional yurt of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Karakalpakstan has been added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity following a decision adopted on 10 December at the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee in New Delhi.

7. Iran's President highlights promising sectors for trade with Kazakhstan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran and Kazakhstan see strong potential to expand trade, highlighting joint shipping on the Caspian, new logistics hubs, food production, construction materials, and mineral development. He also backed plans for a joint business council, direct flights, easier business visas, and regular trade exhibitions. The forum underscored the importance of deepening economic ties between the two countries.

8. Endless Music, a photo album about Dimash Qudaibergen released

The Almatykitap Baspasy publishing house, in partnership with the DimashAli production center, has released a new photo book titled “Dimash Qudaibergen: Endless Music.”

9. Kazakhstan secures 4 spots in short track for 2026 Olympics

Following the World Tour qualifying stages, Team Kazakhstan secured four spots for the Games. In the men’s events, Kazakhstan secured the right to field two athletes in the 500-meter distance and one athlete in the 1000-meter distance. The women’s team qualified to enter two athletes in the 500 meters, one in the 1000 meters, and two in the 1500 meters.

10. FC Kairat's goalkeeper earns historic MVP title in UEFA Champions League match

Following the match in Astana between Kairat and Greece’s Olympiacos (0:1), Temirlan Anarbekov was named UEFA’s MVP. He earned a rating of 9.2 and, according to updated data, made eight saves with his only mistake resulting in the match’s only goal.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.