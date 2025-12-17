FC Kairat ranked among world’s best football clubs

Almaty’s Kairat ranked 240th in the list, earning a total of 90.75 points as Kazakhstan’s only representative.

Paris Saint-Germain claimed top spot in the ranking, ahead of Real Madrid in second and London’s Chelsea in third.

As reported earlier, Kazakh goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov of Almaty’s FC Kairat has surpassed Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé in SofaScore’s latest rankings.

The renowned football platform published updated rankings based on player statistics following the sixth round of the main stage of the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League. The Kazakh goalkeeper topped the list of players with the highest overall rating.

Anarbekov appeared in four matches during the main stage—against Pafos, Copenhagen, Olympiacos, and Inter—earning a combined score of 8.9 from SofaScore experts.

In the rankings, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé comes in second with 8.34, followed by Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen in third with 8.33. The rest of the top five includes Russian goalkeeper Nikita Haikin of Bodø/Glimt (8.1) and PSG’s Vitinha (7.92).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Kairat's goalkeeper has earned a historic MVP title in the UEFA Champions League match.

Fans and experts are already predicting that he may soon transfer to a major European club, especially given that Inter Milan has expressed interest in the Kazakh goalkeeper.