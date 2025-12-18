Tokayev says Japan is Kazakhstan’s distant neighbor, yet close and reliable friend

During the talks, the Kazakh President hailed his official visit as an important milestone in Kazakhstan’s relations with Japan, which the country always regards as its time-tested and reliable partner in Asia.

Today, Japan is a harmonious and highly developed country that successfully combines centuries-old wisdom and unique traditions with modern innovation. I would like to note that under your wise and strong leadership, large-scale reforms are being implemented aimed at further strengthening Japan’s role on the international stage. We often say that Japan is our distant neighbor, yet a close and reliable friend. Our ties have deep historical roots. Prior to this visit, I had visited your country four times in various capacities, but not as President. Therefore, you are absolutely right in saying that this is my first visit in the capacity of President of Kazakhstan. The two countries have an excellent institutional foundation, because, as you mentioned, back in 2004, together with Ms. Kawaguchi, Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs at the time, we initiated the ‘Central Asia plus Japan’ format. The first meeting at the level of foreign ministers took place in Astana. Today, such meetings have become so popular that there are numerous Central Asia plus formats involving major countries, but Japan is rightfully regarded as the first initiator and creator of this framework, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

To note, on December 17, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo, met the citizens of Kazakhstan currently studying or working in Japan, as well as held a meeting with the members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with Kazakhstan led by Toshiaki Endo.

