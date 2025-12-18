President Tokayev meets compatriots in Tokyo

During a conversation with compatriots, the Head of State emphasized the importance of studying the experience of developed countries such as Japan.

Photo credit: Akorda

“I am confident that this visit will give a new impetus to the relations between our countries. Japanese side also attaches special attention to this visit. Today, I will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister [Sanae Takaichi - edit]. Undoubtedly, our cooperation will have great prospects. You know, that Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its development. This year, our economy grew by more than 6 percent, which is a very good indicator. However, we must not stop at what has been achieved. Ahead of us lie tasks to reduce inflation and modernize infrastructure. In the future, Kazakhstan must become a digital state. We have great goals before us,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Professor Serik Meirmanov, Vice President of Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, Arailym Khassan, founder of ARIA Consulting, Abdibek Kalibek, Dean at Showa and Juntendo medical universities, as well as Eldar Toleubay, AI Engineer at Ailia, told the President about their professional achievements in the Land of the Rising Sun and shared their plans for the future.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the end of the meeting, the President wished success to Kazakhstanis working in Japan.

Earlier, President Tokayev and Emperor Naruhito held talks, during which he emphasized that the Land of the Rising Sun had long inspired the people of Kazakhstan with its discipline and resilience. According to him, the two countries are bound by longstanding friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation across various fields.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan held an official reception in honor of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State visited Meiji Jingu Shrine, the largest Shinto shrine in Tokyo.

As it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

The President of Kazakhstan is expected to meet in Tokyo with representatives of major Japanese businesses.

The sides are expected to sign commercial agreements worth over 3.7 billion US dollars.

Qazinform News Agency correspondent explored what connects Kazakhstan with the Land of the Rising Sun and which new areas could take the partnership between Astana and Tokyo to a new level.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, speaks about the future of bilateral cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, business initiatives, environmental challenges in the Caspian region, and joint efforts on nuclear disarmament.