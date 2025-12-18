Dimash Qudaibergen named Honorary Professor at Kazakh National Medical University

Rector of KazNMU Marat Shoranov emphasized the singer’s contribution to the development of culture, spiritual upbringing of youth and the promotion of Kazakhstan on the international stage.

At a meeting with students, Dimash Qudaibergen shared his personal journey to global recognition, highlighting the importance of inner values, responsibility, and staying true to one’s roots.

“For me, what matters more than talent and professional qualifications is a person’s spiritual wealth. That is the foundation. Without it, even the greatest achievements lose their meaning,” the singer noted.

Addressing the students, he highlighted the special mission of doctors and the challenges of their path:

“Medicine is a field that does not forgive mistakes. One must always study and work on oneself. I believe the real stars are doctors - people who save human lives every day,” said Dimash Qudaibergen.

A particularly warm moment of the meeting was a joint musical performance by Dimash Qudaibergen and students of KazNMU, members of the national folk instruments ensemble Dala Sazy. Together they performed the kuy Adai, uniting the stage and the audience.

We also reported that on April 18, 2026, Plácido Domingo, HAUSER, and Dimash Qudaibergen will share the same stage in Budapest, Hungary. The evening’s program will feature exclusive new arrangements and special collaborative performances created specifically for this project.