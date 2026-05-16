Week in brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye hold narrow-format talks in Astana

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the contribution of the President of Türkiye to strengthening bilateral cooperation, noting his role in advancing ties in political, social, and cultural spheres. Following the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press briefing. Members of the official delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged interstate, intergovernmental, and interagency documents. Moreover, the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

2. Key to peace in Eurasia: The Turkic World

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan argues that stronger cooperation among Turkic nations, especially between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, is essential for regional peace, economic growth, and stability amid global crises. He also calls for a fairer international order, criticizing current global governance and emphasizing diplomacy, regional partnerships, and the Organisation of Turkic States as key tools for resolving conflicts in Eurasia.

3. OTS Informal Summit kicked off in Turkistan

The main topics were AI, digital development, and strengthening regional cooperation. The event was attended by leaders of OTS member states, including the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

4. Turkistan nominated as Cultural Capital of Islamic World

Turkistan has been nominated to become the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2027 during the ICESCO General Conference in Kazan. The event also highlighted Kazakhstan’s cultural achievements, including recognition of traditional heritage such as Togyzqumalak and Oyu-Örnek, while announcing a 2026 conference in Almaty dedicated to the legacy of Al-Farabi.

5. Tokayev discusses artificial precipitation project and water security with WMO President

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday met with Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the UAE National Centre of Meteorology. A key focus of the talks was the climate agenda, viewed as a strategic priority for Kazakhstan. The sides emphasized the need for advanced early warning systems, upgraded meteorological infrastructure, and increased scientific data sharing.

6. 2,000-year-old city in Mangistau region reveals Silk Road legacy

A 2,000-year-old settlement called Karakabak in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau Region has revealed evidence of major trade and cultural links along the northern branch of the Great Silk Road. Archaeologists uncovered coins, ceramics, workshops, and traces of an ancient port, showing the region was once a key hub connecting Byzantium, Persia, India, Rome, and China.

7. Kazakhstan proposes creating SCO platform to combat internet fraud

The Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Berik Assylov, participated in the 23rd meeting of the Prosecutors General of the SCO member states via videoconference. During the meeting, participants discussed cross-border cooperation in combating crime, improving legal assistance mechanisms, countering financial crimes, recovering illegally withdrawn assets, as well as interagency cooperation and establishing effective operational data exchange among the prosecutor's offices of SCO member states.

8. Kazakhstan ready to assist in resolving Iranian nuclear issue - President Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is ready to help support a peaceful resolution of Iran’s nuclear issue if international agreements move forward into a practical phase. During talks with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Tokayev stressed cooperation on nuclear non-proliferation, UN reform, and Kazakhstan’s role as host of the world’s only IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank.

9. Kazakhstan’s Bekmukhambetova wins gold at international table tennis event in Tashkent

Kazakhstani table tennis player Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed the gold medal at the prestigious WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. According to the Committee, Bekmukhambetova dominated the U13 age category, proving unstoppable throughout the competition.

10.Banksy in Astana? Street art’s most mysterious figure arrives

The multimedia exhibition “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” opens in Astana, bringing visitors into the world of the elusive British street artist whose identity remains one of the art world’s biggest mysteries.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.