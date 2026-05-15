OTS Informal Summit kicks off in Turkistan

The main topics are artificial intelligence, digital development, and strengthening regional cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

The event is being attended by leaders of OTS member states, including the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Turkistan was chosen as the summit venue for good reason — the city is considered one of the main spiritual and historical centers of the Turkic world.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The ancient city has been actively preparing for this international event in recent days.