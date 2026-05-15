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    OTS Informal Summit kicks off in Turkistan

    16:14, 15 May 2026

    The Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun in Turkistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    OTS Informal Summit kicks off in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The main topics are artificial intelligence, digital development, and strengthening regional cooperation.

    OTS Informal Summit kicks off in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The event is being attended by leaders of OTS member states, including the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    OTS Informal Summit kicks off in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Turkistan was chosen as the summit venue for good reason — the city is considered one of the main spiritual and historical centers of the Turkic world.

    OTS Informal Summit kicks off in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    OTS Informal Summit kicks off in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The ancient city has been actively preparing for this international event in recent days.

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkistan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Turkic speaking states
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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