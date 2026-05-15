OTS Informal Summit kicks off in Turkistan
16:14, 15 May 2026
The Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun in Turkistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The main topics are artificial intelligence, digital development, and strengthening regional cooperation.
The event is being attended by leaders of OTS member states, including the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Turkistan was chosen as the summit venue for good reason — the city is considered one of the main spiritual and historical centers of the Turkic world.
The ancient city has been actively preparing for this international event in recent days.