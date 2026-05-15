Kazakhstan proposes creating SCO platform to combat internet fraud

The meeting was also attended by high-level delegations from Belarus, India, Iran, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, participants discussed cross-border cooperation in combating crime, improving legal assistance mechanisms, countering financial crimes, recovering illegally withdrawn assets, as well as interagency cooperation and establishing effective operational data exchange among the prosecutor's offices of SCO member states.

Photo source: Prosecutor General's Office

Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General informed his foreign colleagues about efforts to detect and suppress internet fraud, drug-related crime, and other types of offenses committed using digital technologies. He emphasized the importance of rapid information exchange and coordination of efforts in countering modern transnational threats.

He noted that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan pays special attention to strengthening collaboration among SCO member states in regional security and developing cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence. In this regard, the Kazakh side highlighted the need to expand the international partnership within the framework of the SCO Development Strategy and called for joint practical measures to implement it.

Furthermore, Berik Assylov proposed intensifying the rapid exchange of information on new internet fraud schemes and developing common approaches to identifying individuals who use anonymous digital services and cryptocurrencies for illegal purposes. To this end, he proposed establishing a secure platform based at the SCO Secretariat.

Following the meeting, the participants adopted a corresponding protocol, outlining further areas of cooperation among the prosecutor's offices of SCO member states.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan and the OSCE are strengthening cooperation against transnational crime.