Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign 14 documents

These include:

1. Protocol amending the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Türkiye on Legal Assistance in Civil Matters, signed on June 13, 1995;

2. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the Establishment, Operation, and Activities of Cultural Centers;

Photo credit: Akorda

3. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments;

4. Investment Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and TAV Holding;

5. Memorandum between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye on the Intention to Establish a Joint Abai-Akif Program;

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6. Memorandum of Intent between the Ministry of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye on the Opening of Two Schools of the Turkish Maarif Foundation in the Republic of Kazakhstan;

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7. Memorandum of Cooperation between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT);

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8. Cooperation Agreement on Financing the Construction of a Multidisciplinary Hospital;

9. Cooperation Agreement between NC KazMunayGas JSC and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı on Oilfield Services;

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10. Memorandum of Understanding on the Joint Implementation of Oil and Gas Projects between NC KazMunayGas JSC and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı;

11. Memorandum of Understanding between the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC);

12. Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Venture for the Manufacture and Maintenance of ANKA Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

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The following documents were also signed during the state visit of the President of Türkiye:

1. Memorandum of Understanding on Development Cooperation between the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA);

2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Astana International Exchange Ltd. (AIX) and Borsa Istanbul Anonim Şirketi.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

It is worth noting that the President of Türkiye arrived in Astana on Wednesday for a state visit to Kazakhstan.