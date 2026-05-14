Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex, Türkiye's TRT forge media partnership

Laying the foundation for developing bilateral collaboration in the professional media sphere, the document was signed by Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, and Prof. Dr. Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, Director General of TRT, in the presence of the two countries' leaders.

The partnership between the two largest media companies in Kazakhstan and Türkiye will mainly focus on news exchange, joint content production, mutual support in covering major events, and the exchange of experiences and best practices in media production.

Expanding access to timely and objective information and raising audience awareness of events in Kazakhstan and Türkiye are the primary priorities of collaboration between the media resources of the Kazakh President's TV and Radio Complex and TRT.

Developing cooperation with Turkish media is part of a comprehensive strategy by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan to expand its partner network in the Middle East and the Turkic world. Similar agreements have previously been signed with Al Jazeera, Jordan TV, Al-Mamlaka TV, AnewZ, QNA, Petra, SPA, WAM, TPS, AZERTAC, Trend, Kabar, Khovar, and other media companies.

For reference:

The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the country's largest vertically integrated media company, providing full-cycle production and distribution of media content across all platforms. The company's structure includes Jibek Joly TV Channel and its namesake radio station for the Kazakh audience, the international channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime, Qazinform International News Agency, the Documentary Film Center, and a digital division, TRK LAB.

TRT (Türkiye Radyo ve Televizyon Kurumu) is the largest public media holding company in Türkiye. Its structure includes 18 TV channels and 17 radio stations, including the international channels TRT World, TRT Avaz, and TSR (Voice of Türkiye), news websites in Russian, German, French, and Spanish, as well as Tabii OTT platform.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed 14 documents on May 14.