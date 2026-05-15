Tokayev discusses artificial precipitation project and water security with WMO President

During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the key role of the World Meteorological Organization, a specialized agency of the UN, in strengthening global cooperation in the fields of climate, weather, water resources, and disaster risk reduction.

A key focus of the talks was the climate agenda, viewed as a strategic priority for Kazakhstan. The sides emphasized the need for advanced early warning systems, upgraded meteorological infrastructure, and increased scientific data sharing.

The Kazakh president confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE National Centre of Meteorology.

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting highlighted the relevance of addressing water security and resource management at regional and global levels. In this context, the significance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a UN-backed International Water Organization was noted.

Partnering with the UAE National Center of Meteorology, Turkistan region is carrying out a project to induce artificial precipitation to increase reservoir levels and provide water resources for agricultural areas. The full-scale launch of the project is scheduled for May 17, 2026.

Kazakhstan is the first nation in the region to implement practical artificial rain technology.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Turkistan to participate in the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.