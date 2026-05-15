Kazakhstan’s Bekmukhambetova wins gold at international table tennis event in Tashkent

According to the Committee, Bekmukhambetova dominated the U13 age category, proving unstoppable throughout the competition.

The young Kazakhstani athlete played six matches during the tournament and emerged victorious in every encounter.

In the final, Bekmukhambetova defeated Uzbekistan’s Yasmina Nazarova in straight sets, winning 3-0 with scores of 11-7, 11-3, and 11-7.

It is worth noting that Bekmukhambetova currently holds seventh place in the world rankings.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani athletes claim 13 medals at the IBSA Judo Grand Prix in Astana.