Key to peace in Eurasia: The Turkic World

In 1991, Türkiye became the first country to recognise Kazakhstan on the very day it declared its independence. Since then, our relations, drawing strength from our shared history and our cultural and spiritual bonds, have grown steadily stronger with each passing day. The history of our friendship and spiritual bonds undoubtedly dates back much further.

Since the 2000s, however, our bilateral relations have entered a new phase, and through the institutional mechanisms we have established in the political, economic, and cultural spheres, our cooperation and partnerships have begun to yield more tangible results. Our economic cooperation, particularly in energy, transportation, logistics, and the defence industry, is expanding on a broader and more solid foundation through our partnerships in education and culture.

Through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that we established in 2012, we have undoubtedly achieved significant gains in advancing our economic and commercial relations. Today, our trade volume with Kazakhstan is approaching $10 billion. Direct investments by Turkish businesspeople in Kazakhstan have nearly reached $6 billion. Turkish contractors have completed close to 550 projects in Kazakhstan worth more than $30 billion dollars. Together with my brother, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, we have set a bilateral trade volume target of $15 billion. I firmly believe that through our mutual efforts, we will achieve this objective in a short period of time.

Photo credit: Akorda

Further enhancing our relations in the fields of education, sports, and culture, which strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between our peoples, remains among our foremost priorities. As is known, Ankara has been designated as the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World by the Organisation of Turkic States. On this occasion, I would like to invite our Kazakh brothers and sisters to our capital, which reflects the shared memory of the Turkic world through its rich cultural, historical, and human heritage. We would be delighted to welcome our Kazakh brothers and sisters among us during the historical, cultural, and sporting events that will take place throughout the year.

Our visit to Kazakhstan on 14 May is particularly significant for us. At a time when our region is being tested both politically and economically by developments such as the crisis involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, the fragile ceasefire process in Gaza, and challenges related to energy security and supply, the bilateral meetings we will hold in Kazakhstan are of particular importance. I believe this visit will not only further advance the political, economic, and commercial relations between our countries but also strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship between our peoples.

As part of this visit, we will also participate in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organisation of Turkic States. At this summit, as the Turkic world, we will consult on the potential for political, economic, and cultural cooperation and partnerships, while also having the opportunity to assess regional political and economic challenges. As states representing the Turkic world, we will never hesitate to assume responsibility for establishing a climate of peace, prosperity, and tranquility in our region and across the globe, guided by Khoja Ahmad Yasawi’s wisdom: "If the have-nots remain unsated while the haves shed no tears, the world is bound to fall."

Regional conflicts and crises today pose comprehensive challenges to our common security, economic prosperity, and stability on a global scale. The international system is undergoing a severe stress test amid new asymmetric risks stemming from confrontational geopolitical rivalry, disruptions to energy supply security, and the resulting financial volatility. Moreover, the new dynamics emerging from the profound transformation driven by artificial intelligence are further deepening the fragilities of the global system. Indeed, as we have long maintained, these challenges lay bare the inadequacies of the current international system and global governance mechanisms as well as the pressing need for reform.

In my address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, I stated that both the structure and the legitimacy of the international system had become increasingly contested, and through the phrase “The world is bigger than five,” I underscored that a fairer world was possible. Regrettably, I must note that since then, no meaningful progress has been made towards making the global system fairer and more inclusive. On the contrary, the rules-based international order has undergone further erosion. The clearest and most tragic manifestation of this can be seen in Gaza. Through the crimes against humanity it is committing, Israel is trampling on the shared values of humanity.

Photo credit: UN/ Pak

Türkiye argues that global and regional crises can only be overcome through the construction of an order grounded in “enforceable rules.” In this context, we do not refrain from assuming responsibility, both within multilateral organisations and independently, in efforts to end crises and conflicts in our region and across the globe. Through our peace diplomacy and mediation initiatives, we engage in trust-based dialogue with all parties and facilitate concrete steps towards resolving disputes at the negotiating table. We are pleased to witness our principled diplomacy, pursued in the interest of global peace and prosperity, gaining ever greater recognition worldwide.

However, it is evident that bilateral, regional, and global partnerships must be further expanded to establish a fairer, more inclusive, and stable climate of peace and prosperity. In this context, we believe regional disputes should be resolved first and foremost through the institutional initiatives of the countries in the region. In line with our principle of "regional ownership," I would like to underscore that we remain open at all times to joint initiatives with the organisations of which we are members — foremost among them the Organisation of Turkic States — as well as with our neighbours. Our cooperation and partnership with friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan on nearly every critical issue—particularly the structural challenges facing the United Nations Security Council, the resolution of regional and global conflicts, and the establishment of lasting economic prosperity—hold an exceptional place in our foreign policy.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit at the invitation of his Kazakhstani counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. President Tokayev personally greeted the Turkish leader at the Astana airport.

Today, Kazakhstani leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Independence Palace in Astana.