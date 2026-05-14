Turkistan nominated as Cultural Capital of Islamic World

During the event, participants reviewed the Organization’s activity report for 2020-2025 and discussed ICESCO’s Strategic Plan for 2026-2029, which outlines key priorities for future development.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

One of the important outcomes for Kazakhstan was the nomination of Turkistan to obtain the status of Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2027.

Speaking at the conference, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Culture and Information, Rustam Ali, noted that in recent years three Kazakhstani nominations had been included in the Islamic World Heritage List: the traditional game Togyzqumalak, ornamental art Oyu-Örnek, and the oral poetry tradition Qarmaqshy zhiraulary.

In addition, the Kazakh side announced plans to hold the Second International Conference in Almaty in 2026, dedicated to the contribution of Al-Farabi to human history. The event will be organized jointly with ICESCO.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The ICESCO General Conference is held once every four years. This year’s forum is taking place in a hybrid format and has brought together representatives from all 53 member states of the Organization.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

As it was reported, on May 15, Turkistan will host the Informal Summit of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States.