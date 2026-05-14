Tokayev says Kazakh and Turkish peoples are bound by centuries-old fraternal ties

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his sincere gratitude to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for accepting the invitation to visit Kazakhstan.

He said that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s state visit to Kazakhstan is a great honor and emphasized its special significance, given the shared historical roots of both nations’ peoples.

President Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan views Türkiye as a key strategic partner, while adding that the Kazakh and Turkish peoples are bound by centuries-old fraternal ties, similar cultural and spiritual values. The Kazakh leader noted that the nations are united by a sincere desire for each other's well-being, common goals, and a clear vision for the future, adding that the main task is to strengthen the unity of both peoples and increase their prosperity.

Today, Türkiye is an influential state in world politics with a dynamic economy and high authority on the international arena. Undoubtedly, this is a merit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and it is recognized throughout the world… Furthermore, I believe that the enduring values of the Turkish people - wisdom, diligence, courage, and unbreakable unity - lie at the heart of these achievements, said the Kazakhstani president.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, multifaceted bilateral cooperation has been demonstrating high dynamics of development in recent years.

President Tokayev said the interstate and inter-parliamentary relations have reached a qualitatively new level. The Kazakh president stated that following the 6th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which he described as productive, the priority areas of interaction have been identified to give additional impetus to the partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added the sides agreed to further strengthen political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties. It was also noted that a number of important intergovernmental documents were signed, providing a legal framework for achieving the intended goals.

Tokayev emphasized that the new Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Enhanced Strategic Partnership elevates Kazakh-Turkish ties to a higher level. The Kazakh President highlighted this historic document as a profound testament to the unity of the two nations and a shared vision for a prosperous future.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye elevate ties to eternal friendship and enhanced strategic partnership.