President discusses data center construction co-op with Blackstone

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Stephen A. Schwarzman discussed top-priority areas for mutually beneficial investment cooperation.

According to President Tokayev, Blackstone’s strategy of large-scale investment in developing the infrastructure and technology closely aligns with Kazakhstan’s national priorities in the fields of economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable growth.

In this context, the Head of State elaborated on Kazakhstan’s strategic objective of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital nation.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the conversation, the CEO of Blackstone was offered the opportunity to undertake joint projects for building data centers in Kazakhstan and consider the potential of cooperation in asset management through financing the country’s technology and fast-growing companies.

Blackstone is the world’s largest investment company, with a market capitalization exceeding $218 billion.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, and Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Today, the Head of State held meetings with Chairman of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Foundation Stephen Kehoe, Senior Vice President of Amazon David Zapolsky, Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Capital Management Frank Bruno, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Meta’s Vice President and Chief AI Scientist of Meta Yann LeCun, andthe U.S. President's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Affairs Sergio Gor.

As part of his visit to New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Furthermore, agreements worth approximately $4.2 billion were signed with the American company Wabtec in the presence of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The Kazakh President and U.S. Secretary of Commerce discussed a wide range of issues of trade-economic cooperation.