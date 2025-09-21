Head of State meets with Cameco President Tim Gitzel

Tokayev emphasized that Cameco has been a longstanding and trusted partner of Kazakhstan’s national company Kazatomprom, having invested over 500 million dollars in the country and supported the transfer of technology.

He stressed that Kazakhstan is moving into a new phase of energy development, aiming to build three nuclear power plants, and highlighted the country’s interest in innovative approaches within the nuclear sector.

Photo credit: Akorda

For his part, Tim Gitzel briefed the President on the current activities and future plans of the JV Inkai LLP, which has been developing the namesake deposit in the Turkistan region for over 25 years.

