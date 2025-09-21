EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Head of State meets with Cameco President Tim Gitzel

    19:50, 21 September 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to New York began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco, where prospects for cooperation in the uranium industry were discussed, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.

    Head of State meets with Cameco President Tim Gitzel
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Tokayev emphasized that Cameco has been a longstanding and trusted partner of Kazakhstan’s national company Kazatomprom, having invested over 500 million dollars in the country and supported the transfer of technology.

    He stressed that Kazakhstan is moving into a new phase of energy development, aiming to build three nuclear power plants, and highlighted the country’s interest in innovative approaches within the nuclear sector.

    Head of State meets with Cameco President Tim Gitzel
    Photo credit: Akorda

    For his part, Tim Gitzel briefed the President on the current activities and future plans of the JV Inkai LLP, which has been developing the namesake deposit in the Turkistan region for over 25 years.

    As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in New York for working visit.

    President of Kazakhstan UN United Nations USA Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All