    Head of State meets with ETS President Amit Sevak

    21:55, 21 September 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service (ETS), Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State meets with ETS President Amit Sevak
    Photo credit: Akorda

    At the meeting, the Head of State highlighted ETS’s prominent role in the field of educational testing and assessment.

    Head of State meets with ETS President Amit Sevak
    Photo credit: Akorda

    He stressed that Kazakhstan is keen to study and apply the company’s expertise in its national education system.

    Amit Sevak, for his part, highlighted ETS’s plans to further extend its international reach.

    ETS conducts over 50 million tests annually across 180 countries, offering adaptable solutions to strengthen education systems.

    As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute and Tim Gitzel, head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
