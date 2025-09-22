Kazakh President meets with PepsiCo Foundation Chairman

In particular, the world-renowned brand has begun construction of a snack production factory, a venture with an investment of $368 million, in the Almaty region.

The President highlighted the expected economic effect of the project. In addition to creating around 900 permanent jobs, the company plans to localize potato cultivation for chip production.

Photo credit: Akorda

As Stephen Kehoe explained, about 15 farms from the Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions have already joined the program.

The project also includes plans to expand raw material storage and develop new scientific methods to improve potato quality and crop yield.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended PepsiCo's commitment to developing sustainable agriculture and assured the company that the Government and the local administration will provide full support to ensure the timely launch of the new production facility.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, and Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.