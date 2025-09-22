President invites Cerberus Capital Management to join digital initiatives

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Cerberus Capital Management for its global leadership in investment management, welcoming the company's interest in financing infrastructure projects aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

According to the President, the company's strategy aligns with Kazakhstan's priorities of diversifying its national economy. Our country has actively begun expanding the route's capacity by attracting investment for its transport and logistics infrastructure.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev also noted the recent historic agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington positively impacted the growing significance of the Middle Corridor as one of the crucial trade routes. Freight traffic along the TITR has increased sixfold over the past five years.

Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested that Cerberus participate in Kazakhstan's digital initiatives, highlighting the company's extensive experience in scaling up technological platforms and digital ecosystems.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Today, the Head of State held a meeting with Stephen Kehoe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Foundation. Then, he met with Senior Vice President of Amazon David Zapolsky.