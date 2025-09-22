Kazakhstan to receive 300 American freight locomotives in $4.2 billion deal

The documents provide for the delivery of 300 freight locomotives with enhanced specifications to Kazakhstan, as well as associated maintenance services.

A recognized global leader in transportation technology, the company is a key partner in the modernization of Kazakhstan's railway industry.

The Wabtec Kazakhstan locomotive assembly plant has been successfully operating in Astana since 2009. Over this period, the company has invested more than $230 million. Since its launch, the plant has produced over 600 locomotives for Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and for export. The level of production localization has reached 45%.

In July 2024, Wabtec opened a new technology and engineering center in Kazakhstan, which has become a hub for innovation and professional training.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, and Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Today, the Head of State held meetings with Chairman of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Foundation Stephen Kehoe, Senior Vice President of Amazon David Zapolsky, Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Capital Management Frank Bruno, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Meta’s Vice President and Chief AI Scientist of Meta Yann LeCun, andthe U.S. President's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Affairs Sergio Gor.

As part of his visit to New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.