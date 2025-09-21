President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in New York for working visit
19:20, 21 September 2025
The Head of State will address the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President is also scheduled to hold talks with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations.
The agenda further includes a roundtable speech and meetings with multinational business leaders, aimed at broadly presenting Kazakhstan’s investment prospects.
As written before, the UN General Assembly opened its 80th session on Tuesday, September 9.