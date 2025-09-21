EN
    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in New York for working visit

    19:20, 21 September 2025

    The Head of State will address the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President is also scheduled to hold talks with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations.

    The agenda further includes a roundtable speech and meetings with multinational business leaders, aimed at broadly presenting Kazakhstan’s investment prospects.

    As written before, the UN General Assembly opened its 80th session on Tuesday, September 9.

    Nariman Mergalym
