Amazon Kuiper plans to deploy its ground infrastructure in Kazakhstan

During the meeting, President Tokayev and David Zapolsky discussed prospects for cooperation in the areas of digitalization, connectivity, and artificial intelligence.

President Tokayev welcomed Amazon’s plans to implement joint projects with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and JSC Kazakhtelecom.

The partnership covers such strategically important areas as expanding access to high-speed broadband internet across the country and strengthening cybersecurity.

Photo credit: Akorda

Amazon views Kazakhstan not only as a key platform for national projects but also as a potential regional hub for satellite communications.

As part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to New York, JSC Kazakhtelecom and Amazon Kuiper signed a distribution agreement to provide access to the Kuiper satellite network.

Photo credit: Akorda

Under this agreement, Amazon Kuiper intends to deploy its own ground infrastructure in Almaty, Akkol, and Aktau, with planned investments of about $200 million.

The project is being implemented in line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction to develop digital infrastructure and ensure equal access to modern telecommunications services for all regions of the country.

As earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to New York, where his program began with a meeting with the head of the Canadian multinational company Cameco to discuss uranium sector cooperation. He later met with Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Global Institute, Amit Sevak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Testing Service, Halle Butvin, and Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

Today, the Head of State held a meeting with Stephen Kehoe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PepsiCo Foundation.